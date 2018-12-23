Head to Head Comparison: PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) versus Its Competitors

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ: PLLL) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PIEDMONT LITHIU/S to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 265 879 1017 34 2.37

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.88%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 43.54%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 11.25% 12.27% 6.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A -$9.95 million -3.20 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors $1.83 billion $259.90 million 9.12

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S rivals beat PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About PIEDMONT LITHIU/S

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

