Head-To-Head Comparison: Townsquare Media (TSQ) versus Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Townsquare Media shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Townsquare Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Townsquare Media pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Spanish Broadcasting System does not pay a dividend. Townsquare Media pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Townsquare Media and Spanish Broadcasting System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Townsquare Media presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.19%. Given Townsquare Media’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Townsquare Media and Spanish Broadcasting System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $507.43 million 0.16 -$10.27 million $0.74 5.77 Spanish Broadcasting System $134.71 million 0.01 $19.62 million N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Townsquare Media.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media -9.68% 6.11% 2.16% Spanish Broadcasting System 27.51% N/A -1.98%

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 317 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 67 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including festivals, fairs, concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 9 music and entertainment based national Websites. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

