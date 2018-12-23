Head-To-Head Contrast: Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII) versus Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Becton Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton Dickinson and $15.98 billion 3.60 $311.00 million $11.01 19.46

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hypertension Diagnostics and Becton Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton Dickinson and 0 5 8 0 2.62

Becton Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $256.85, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Becton Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Becton Dickinson and is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Becton Dickinson and 1.47% 13.88% 5.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Becton Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hypertension Diagnostics does not pay a dividend. Becton Dickinson and pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton Dickinson and has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

