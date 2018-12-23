Head-To-Head Review: COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY) versus Party City Holdco (PRTY)

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Party City Holdco has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for COLRUYT SA/ADR and Party City Holdco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLRUYT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Party City Holdco 0 1 8 0 2.89

Party City Holdco has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.97%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than COLRUYT SA/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and Party City Holdco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLRUYT SA/ADR $10.56 billion 1.01 $436.82 million $0.76 23.30 Party City Holdco $2.37 billion 0.36 $215.34 million $1.20 7.33

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Party City Holdco. Party City Holdco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLRUYT SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

COLRUYT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Party City Holdco does not pay a dividend. COLRUYT SA/ADR pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of COLRUYT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Party City Holdco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and Party City Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Party City Holdco 8.70% 14.86% 4.11%

Summary

Party City Holdco beats COLRUYT SA/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLRUYT SA/ADR

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations. As of March 9, 2018, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 150 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

