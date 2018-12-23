Head-To-Head Survey: Fuel Performance Solutions (IFUE) & CVR Energy (CVI)

Fuel Performance Solutions (OTCMKTS:IFUE) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fuel Performance Solutions and CVR Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Performance Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

CVR Energy has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuel Performance Solutions and CVR Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy $5.99 billion 0.52 $234.40 million N/A N/A

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Performance Solutions.

Dividends

CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Fuel Performance Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Performance Solutions and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy 5.84% 11.10% 5.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of CVR Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Fuel Performance Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVR Energy beats Fuel Performance Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Performance Solutions

Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. operates as a fuel performance enhancement technology company in the United States. It develops a range of liquid fuel additive formulations, which enhance the performance of petroleum-based fuels and renewable liquid fuels. The company's products include DiesoLiFT 10, DiesoLiFT FEB, and DiesoLiFT EM-1 fuel consumption and emissions reducing additives that enhances engine power; PerfoLiFT PP-Series performance packages; PerfoLiFT C-Series cetane index boosters; PerfoLiFT D-Series detergents; PerfoLiFTTM LI-Series lubricity improvers; and PerfoClean, which provides superior tank cleaning and protection properties to diesel fuel storage tanks. It also provides PerfoLiFT BD-Series anti-oxidants/stabilizers for bio-diesel; KeroLiFT 10 that reduces emissions and smoke, as well as cleans systems; and PerfoLiFT HO-Series for calorific value, boiler efficiency, combustion, cold flow, soots, smoke and acidity, system cleaning, and rust and corrosion. In addition, the company offers gasoline products, including GasoLiFT 10 and GasoLiFT EM-2 for enhancing engine power; and PerfoLiFT O-Series octane index boosters. Further, it provides PerfoLiFT AO-Series anti-oxidants; and PerfoLiFT AC-Series anti-corrosions. The company was formerly known as International Fuel Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. in February 2014. Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LP's refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

