Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Healthcare Services Group worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. FMR LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,315,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,629 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 850,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 929,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 748,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 669,670 shares during the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $32,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $219,793.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

