HempCoin (THC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,025.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and $2,025.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007113 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021475 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00233689 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000963 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001959 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

