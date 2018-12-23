Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 4,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $42.38 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

