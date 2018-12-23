Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.18 Million in Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,377,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,174,000 after buying an additional 1,087,335 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,408,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,047,000 after buying an additional 838,994 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,954,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,192,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,483,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,966,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Qorvo from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.46.

Shares of QRVO opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $30,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,375,221.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $273,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,322,254.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,449 shares of company stock worth $2,004,850 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

