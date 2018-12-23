Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,711 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Medidata Solutions worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDSO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 69.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,394,000 after acquiring an additional 782,194 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 8,218.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 609,239 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 279,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 876,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after acquiring an additional 274,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 239,792 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,022. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDSO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.10.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

