Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $4.82 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 344,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,497,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 366,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meghalaya Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

GPK opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

