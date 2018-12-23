Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,503.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $284,380 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 144.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $959,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 459.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 129.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.