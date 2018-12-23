Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 701,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $227,391.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $2,784,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

