Hexcel Co. (HXL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

