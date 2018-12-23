Hexindai (HX) and Elevate Credit (ELVT) Head to Head Survey

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hexindai and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 4 3 0 2.43

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 136.14%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Hexindai.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Elevate Credit does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 44.53% 40.40% 34.64% Elevate Credit -0.49% 12.69% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hexindai and Elevate Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $107.26 million 0.89 $65.48 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $673.13 million 0.27 -$6.91 million $0.16 25.94

Hexindai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elevate Credit.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

