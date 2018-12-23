Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $567,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 185,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 270.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $713,795.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $84.77 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.16 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

