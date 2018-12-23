HomeStreet (HMST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, FIG Partners set a $30.00 price target on HomeStreet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. HomeStreet has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

