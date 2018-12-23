Homology Medicines (FIXX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 1,534,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 989% from the average daily volume of 140,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 525,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $10,623,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $405,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,623,113 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 246.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

