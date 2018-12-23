Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of HNL stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,851. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$1.48 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Russell Newmark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Also, Director Dale E. Tremblay sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$94,240.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNL. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/horizon-north-logistics-inc-hnl-declares-0-02-quarterly-dividend.html.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.