Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after buying an additional 178,887 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,570,000 after buying an additional 663,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 20.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after buying an additional 1,006,275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,769,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after buying an additional 366,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after buying an additional 617,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Pharma news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Pharma from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

