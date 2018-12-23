Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 27,703 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.49 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

