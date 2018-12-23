Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $104,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $139,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 210.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seattle Genetics to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $1,559,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $236,185.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 2.20. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

