Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,389 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $38.10 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

