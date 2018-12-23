Hudson Ltd (HUD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

NYSE HUD opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91. Hudson has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.50 million. Hudson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Hudson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hudson by 2,124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 585,716 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hudson by 7,587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,246,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Hudson during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

