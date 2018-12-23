Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE HBC traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.25. 708,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,867. Hudson’s Bay has a 12 month low of C$7.16 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In related news, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$348,066.00. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$240,790.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $1,026,294.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

