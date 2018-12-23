Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.16

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.16 and last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 498150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBC. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Hudson’s Bay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.56%.

In related news, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 24,200 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total value of C$240,790.00. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 20,098 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.57, for a total value of C$192,337.86. Insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,294 in the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.16” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/hudsons-bay-hbc-sets-new-52-week-low-at-7-16.html.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.