Humana Inc (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.
Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
NYSE:HUM opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Humana has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Argus increased their price target on Humana to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.40.
In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,097.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
