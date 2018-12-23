Hyatt Hotels (H) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year, owing to better-than-expected earnings in the trailing 11 quarters. The company aims to continue gaining market share globally on a solid brand portfolio, and innovative and exceptional personalized service for the guests. Hyatt’s remodeled loyalty program and innovative offerings are expected to boost occupancy. Moreover, an increased focus on expanding presence in the fast-growing select-service category bodes well. Also, current year estimates have increased in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. Lingering global concerns in key operating regions and intense competition are likely to hurt revenues further. Hyatt’s weakness in the owned and leased segment is also a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.77.

H stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Featherman Trust sold 72,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $5,000,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

