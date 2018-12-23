IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.89, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,435 shares of company stock worth $96,605,436 in the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $979.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.15. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $973.69 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

