IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

TSE:IGM traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.39. 359,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,460. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.30 and a 12-month high of C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$831.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.33105530089917 EPS for the current year.

IGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/igm-financial-inc-igm-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-56.html.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.