Ignis (IGNIS) Hits Market Cap of $13.44 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Ignis has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $129,141.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, HitBTC, STEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.02718726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00151622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00193515 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

