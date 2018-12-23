IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Holdings Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,284 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of IHS Markit worth $75,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,032 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 867,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 834,768 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,493,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,429 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

