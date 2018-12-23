IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 455 1305 1453 84 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 42.06%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Risk and Volatility

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s rivals have a beta of 5.54, meaning that their average share price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -16.54 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 13.26

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S rivals beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.