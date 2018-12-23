Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,364 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICD. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $2.90 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

