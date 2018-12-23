IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Stepan (SCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Stepan worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stepan by 6,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $118,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,488.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $31,488. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,955 shares of company stock worth $746,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.14. Stepan has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

