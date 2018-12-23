IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,409.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.44. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Tweed purchased 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Tweed bought 21,341 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $448,161.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,843. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,606. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

