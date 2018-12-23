IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORIX Corp USA raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 609,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 524,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 16.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

