Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $104.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Ingersoll's shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 earnings. Ingersoll believes stellar sales generated from Commercial and Residential HVAC markets, as well as strength in Transport Solutions, Industrial Fluid Management and Material Handling businesses will bolster its revenues in the quarters ahead. On the other hand, robust sales volume, increased productivity, pricing actions and new investments made toward footprint-optimization initiatives are expected to boost its profitability in the upcoming quarters. The company also raised its earnings view for 2018 from $5.00-$5.50 per share to the $5.55-$5.60 per share range. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised upward for both 2018 and 2019. “

IR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.64.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,473,000 after acquiring an additional 740,151 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

