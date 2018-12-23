Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.76% of Ingles Markets worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 36.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 238,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 274.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 449.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMKTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

