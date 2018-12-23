Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.60.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 517.44% and a negative net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

