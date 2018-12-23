Insider Buying: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) CEO Jordi Ferre purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $84,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGFS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Dow Chemical Co. DE increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 19,847,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 399,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 159,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

