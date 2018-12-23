Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Purchases 5,781 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 5,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.22 per share, with a total value of $348,131.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HY stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

