Insider Buying: Navistar International Corp (NAV) Director Acquires $93,415.00 in Stock

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Director Stephen R. D’arcy bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $93,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at $90,292.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.31. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after purchasing an additional 95,482 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAV shares. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Navistar International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

