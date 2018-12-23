Insider Buying: Nick Scali Limited (NCK) Insider Acquires 4,657 Shares of Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) insider John Ingram bought 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.37 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$25,003.43 ($17,732.93).

John Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, John Ingram bought 5,781 shares of Nick Scali stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of A$30,564.15 ($21,676.70).

NCK stock remained flat at $A$5.15 ($3.65) during midday trading on Friday. 355,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,873. Nick Scali Limited has a 12 month low of A$5.64 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of A$7.60 ($5.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

