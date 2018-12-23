Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Director Buys $100,800.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,520.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 112.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

