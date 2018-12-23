Insmed (INSM) Shares Down 9.8%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.72. 1,246,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 887,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Insmed from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $249,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,827.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steinar J. Engelsen purchased 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $253,982.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $871,726 over the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Insmed by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,851,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,982 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,129,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 254,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Insmed by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 241,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,396,000.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

