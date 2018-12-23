InterDigital (IDCC) & Walker Innovation (WLKR) Head-To-Head Survey

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and Walker Innovation (OTCMKTS:WLKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get InterDigital alerts:

75.1% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Walker Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InterDigital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Walker Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterDigital and Walker Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $532.94 million 4.14 $174.29 million $6.06 10.77 Walker Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Walker Innovation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InterDigital and Walker Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Walker Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.13%. Given InterDigital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Walker Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and Walker Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 26.19% 17.50% 10.06% Walker Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Walker Innovation does not pay a dividend. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

InterDigital beats Walker Innovation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Walker Innovation

Walker Innovation Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes intellectual property assets. The company develops, licenses, and enforces intellectual property rights patented technologies; and monetizes its intellectual property through the sale of select patent assets. Its patent portfolio consists of approximately 185 issued patents, as well as 8 pending patent applications, and various foreign counterpart patents and applications. The company's patents describe inventions in areas, including authentication techniques, Internet search, social networking, advertising, online transactions, and others; and retains patent attorneys to work on various stages of the patent procurement process, from ideation, through drafting, prosecution, and appeals. The company was formerly known as Patent Properties, Inc. and changed its name to Walker Innovation Inc. in July 2015. Walker Innovation Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.