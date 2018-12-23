InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Holdings Increased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDCC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Holdings Increased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/interdigital-inc-idcc-holdings-increased-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.