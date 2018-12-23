International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $227,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.47. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 33.00%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

