International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 79,300 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 79,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,481,081.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,913,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,804,960.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.38 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,000.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 74,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 10,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,395,564.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 42,598 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,494.18.

On Monday, October 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 2,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.91 per share, for a total transaction of $391,748.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,682,400.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 96,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,369,920.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 64,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,968,725.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 9.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

